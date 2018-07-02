UFC 226 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 226 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, featherweight champion Max Holloway adjusts to the heat of Las Vegas, while 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier adjusts to working out at his new size. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic risks life and limb to assemble his soon-to-be-born daughter’s playpen.

Featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega juggles training, surfing, music and karma. Holloway puts in time at the UFC Performance Institute, and Cormier spends time on the soccer field.

You can watch it here: