UFC 226 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video Live Now

The stage is set and tomorrow’s (Sat., July 7, 2018) UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is nearly upon us with the biggest fight of 2018 thus far.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will face off with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in a highly-anticipated super fight. Heavyweight knockout artists Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will throw down in the co-headliner.

Earlier today, lightweight Michael Chiesa missed weight at the early weigh-ins, but all the other fighters were able to hit their marks effectively. All that’s left is the ceremonial weigh-ins video live at the top of the hour, so join us and watch it streaming live here: