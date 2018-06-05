UFC 225 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 225 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos does media leading up to his interim title shot in a second weight class. Welterweight opponent Colby Covington continues his training at American Top Team, where he declares himself “King of Brazil,” then packs for his trip.

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker gets his bearings with secret stretches in the event’s host city of Chicago.

You can watch it here: