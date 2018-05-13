UFC 224 Post-Fight Press Conference

This evening’s (Sat., May 12, 2018) UFC 224 is in the books from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the main event, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her title for a third time when she dominated Raquel Pennington via a fifth-round TKO finish after badly bloodying and breaking her nose.

In the co-main, Kelvin Gastelum continued his rise up the 185-pound ranks versus Brazilian legend Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, winning a hard-fought split decision where both men had their moments. Rising star Mackenzie Dern also squared off with Amanda Cooper after badly missing weight, dropping her with a huge punch before finishing with an emphatic rear-naked choke.

