UFC 224 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 224 is two days away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, the Brazilians on the card shine for the cameras, as Vitor Belfort, John Lineker, Lyoto Machida, Jacare Souza and Amanda Nunes do photos and interviews. Strawweight Mackenzie Dern trains at the gym of Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

At official open workouts, middleweight Kelvin Gastelum impresses the crowd by speaking Portuguese, and the crowd impresses title challenger Raquel Pennington by not booing her.

You can watch it here: