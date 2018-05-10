UFC 224 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 224 is a few days away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, middleweight Lyoto Machida trains at a facility in Rio. Bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington gets some physical therapy after her long trip to Brazil. Strawweight Amanda Cooper hits mitts poolside, and confident middleweight Jacare Souza analyzes his opponent’s game plan.

Middleweight Vitor Belfort and his service dog greet UFC Hall of Famer Minotauro Nogueira, and strawweight Mackenzie Dern does interviews.

You can watch it here: