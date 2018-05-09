UFC 224 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 224 is less than a week away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes makes the most of her downtime with a trip to the mall. Middleweight Kelvin Gastelum takes in the sight of Saturday night’s battleground.

In the host hotel’s training rooms, middleweight Jacare Souza and strawweight Amanda Cooper stay sharp. Middleweight legend Vitor Belfort arrives in Brazil for his postponed retirement fight, and strawweight Mackenzie Dern finally lands after missing a scheduled flight.

You can watch it here: