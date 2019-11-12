Tyson Fury’s Father Blasts Dana White, Challenges Him To Fight

Spread the word!













It looks like boxing lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s father, John Fury, didn’t appreciate UFC president Dana White’s recent comments about Tyson potentially fighting in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Fury has been doubling down on potentially fighting in the UFC, even training with top-ranked middleweight Darren Till. Fury has also been teasing a fight with the likes of Francis Ngannou.

However, White did an interview with TMZ recently, expressing confusion for Fury’s MMA aspirations, asking why he would want to come and get “smashed” by the UFC’s top heavyweights rather than stay in boxing where he can dominate.

“Tyson Fury had a tough time in his last fight in a boxing match. Coming over to MMA is a whole ‘nother story,” White told TMZ recently. “… Listen, anything’s possible. If Tyson Fury wants to fight in MMA, I’ve got a ton of guys that would love to fight him.

“I just don’t know why. I can’t wrap my head around why. …He’s an incredible fighter. Promoted the right way, [he] could be a part of three or four of the biggest fights in heavyweight [boxing] history.

“Why come over here and get smashed when you could stay there? Tyson Fury, your time is now. You’re the man in boxing. You’re one of the top four guys in the world in boxing. Why even think of coming over here?”

This didn’t sit well with John Fury, Tyson’s father, who told iFL TV that White needs to keep his son’s name out of his mouth, and even challenged White to a fight. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“How does he know about smashing anybody when Tyson comes from a smashing family, you know what I’m saying? When I can probably smash Dana White with one punch, you know what I’m saying? So how can he write my son off like that? You can’t write a man off with Tyson’s ability or heart or will to win, and he knows that. He’s talking stupid,” John Fury said.

“Let him talk to me like that. I’ll fight him,” Fury added. “Match me up with him tonight, you know what I’m saying? Because I believe I’m the best 54-year-old man in the world. I’m the fittest, I know that, and I’m the best 54-year-old man on the planet. I’m going to prove it anytime, anywhere, for free or for money. So let him take that in your pipe and smoke it. I mean that, mate. Keep my son’s name out of your mouth. If it’s not good, don’t talk about him.”

What do you think about Mr. Fury challenging White to a fight?