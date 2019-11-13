Tyson Fury Willing To Box Stipe Miocic After Deontay Wilder

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is greatly interested in fighting boxing lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Fury has been teasing a run in the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage for some time now, even doing a training session with top-ranked UFC middleweight Darren Till.

Now, after catching the eye of Miocic, the UFC heavyweight king said he’s interested in fighting Fury – even in boxing. In fact, that fight interests him more than a potential trilogy with Daniel Cormier does.

“Maybe, maybe not. I don’t know,” Miocic said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday when asked if he though Fury was serious. “Good for him. But if he wants to step in the Octagon, I’d love it. I’ll step in the ring. I would love to box him. I would love to box him. He’s a great fighter. He’s a good dude, I think we’d put on a good show.”

Fury got the opportunity to respond to Miocic’s comments in an interview with MTK Global, his management firm. Fury noted he’s open to boxing Miocic after he faces Deontay Wilder next year. “The Gypsy King” believes it could be a massive combat sporting event similar to that of Mayweather vs. McGregor.

“Stipe says he wants to box me, that would be a good fight for sure. After I get Wilder out of the way I’ll fight Stipe in a boxing match if he wants it,” Fury said.

“It would be a big crossover fight like Mayweather and McGregor. I’m open to that fight so he should come and see me. It would be the same outcome for any of them, they’ll all get smashed.”

Fury also touched on his training session with Darren Till, noting his fellow countryman put him through a tough workout, and said they got along great.

“It was exciting training with Darren Till and we get on like a house on fire, he put me through a hard training session and it was really good,” Fury said.

Do you think the UFC would allow Miocic to box Fury?