Tyson Fury Will Donate $10 Million Wilder Payday To Homeless

Tyson Fury set the combat sports world on fire when he rose from a massive knockdown (watch it here) and survived to a controversial split draw with Deontay Wilder last weekend (Sat., December 1, 2018) from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Most who watched the bout felt he clearly won on the scorecards. Now, Fury will donate his nine-figure payday from the event to the homeless.

Fury has justifiably called out for a rematch since. He even compared the decision to a classic heavyweight robbery of years past in Holyfield vs. Lewis. Fury should get that rematch and the massive payday that accompanies, yet he doesn’t seem too interested in that side of the fight game.

Fury is set to get paid as one of the top stars in boxing’s currently buzzing heavyweight division. That’s not his focus unless it’s to help others apparently. He recently admitted via The Irish Mirror that he would donate his $10 million profit to the homeless:

“I’m going to give it to the poor and I’m going to build homes for the homeless,” Fury said. “I don’t really have much use for it, I’m not interested in becoming a millionaire or a billionaire.”

Fury’s Opinion

‘The Gypsy King’ admitted he wasn’t the best with money and may end up like infamous boxers before him. Still, he wants to help the homeless with the money he doesn’t care about:

“I’m a boxer not a businessman and I’ll probably go down the same route as every other boxer—skint at the end of it all. You can’t take it with you so I might as well do something with it and help out people who can’t help themselves.”

Fury seems to have a new, grateful, and positive perspective on life. He was out all of 2016 and 2017 while suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues. He gained over 100 pounds and was nearly on the brink of suicide after his titles were stripped.

But now Fury’s comeback story has become an inspirational one, and it’s earning him tons of fans as a result. It’s not yet confirmed that Fury has donated his huge payday from the Wilder fight. If he does, you can rest assured that he’ll gain millions more fans as the fight game’s hottest name right now.