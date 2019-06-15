Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz ESPN+ Main Event – Live Results

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. June 15, 2019), who many consider to be boxing’s top-ranked heavyweight, Tyson Fury, returns to the ring.

The lineal heavyweight champion will main event on ESPN+ from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, opposite undefeated German prospect Tom Schwarz. Fury hasn’t competed since his Draw against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder this past December.

Now, he faces Schwarz, a 24-0, 25-year-old who has won 16 of his career victories via finish. He looks to pull off what would be another major upset in the heavyweight division in just a month’s time. The festivities kick off with the preliminary card on ESPN 2 starting at 7 p.m. ET. Then, the main card will commence on ESPN+ beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live coverage of the event throughout the night.

Heavyweight: Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz

Light heavyweight: Sullivan Barrera vs. Jesse Hart

Female junior lightweight: Mikaela Mayer vs. Lizbeth Crespo

Junior lightweight: Andy Vences vs. Albert Bell

Heavyweight: Guido Vianello vs. Keenan Hickman

Featherweight: Isaac Lowe vs. Duarn Vue

Super middleweight: Cem Kilic vs. Martez McGregor

Heavyweight: Sonny Conto vs. Daniel Infante

Heavyweight: Peter Kadiru vs. Juan Torres

**LowKickMMA’s live coverage of Fury vs. Schwarz begins at 7 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**