Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz Official Fight Purses: Fury Banking Big

Tonight (Sat. June 15, 2019) Tyson Fury will make his return to the ring, competing for the first time in his career in Las Vegas.

Fury main events from the MGM Grand Garden Arena against undefeated German prospect Tom Schwarz. Thanks to ESPN’s Dan Rafael, we now know the official fight purses for all competing on tonight’s card. Unsurprisingly, Tyson Fury leads the pack with $1 million, however, he has a guarantee for $12.5 million on the night. His opponent, Schwarz, will take home a $250,000 purse, but has a guarantee in the low seven figures.

LowKicKMMA will be providing live coverage of the event tonight. Make sure to stick here for the latest results, highlights, and news from the Las Vegas-based ESPN+ card. Check out the fight purses for the full card here: