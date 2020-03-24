Tyson Fury Urges Fellow Brits To Stay Indoors To Combat COVID-19

Spread the word!













Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has told the people of Britain to remain indoors amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The United Kingdom has had a slower reaction than most to the virus but has now joined the rest of the world by putting more stricter measures in place.

Yesterday evening Prime minister Boris Johnson announced the British people are to stay indoors and will only be allowed to go outside for a very few essential things. People may leave home to exercise once a day, to travel to and from work, shop for essential items, and to fulfil any medical or care needs.

‘The Gypsy King’ has taken the British leader’s strict guidelines very seriously and has vowed to stay indoors for the foreseeable future. Fury has also urged his fellow Brits to do the same to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a video statement on social media, the WBC champion said.

“I’d just like to say. I hope everybody is keeping well and staying safe and staying indoors and not going out spreading the virus. After listening to what the Prime minister said, I’ve took it deadly serious, as should you. Let’s fight this virus together as a nation, as a family, as a team, and do the best we can to help others not get the virus. Stay indoors! It’s very, very important to listen to Boris (Johnson) – stay indoors! I’ve had a person bring the gym over to me today. I’ve got a running machine here, weights, a few free weights. I’m going to keep fit, and I’m going to post daily videos of myself training to keep you going, keep me going. Without the gym, I’m finished. God bless. Stay safe. Stay indoors.”

Will you be taking the advice of Tyson Fury and staying indoors?