Tyson Fury Urged To Retire By Key Team Member

John Fury, father and former trainer of Tyson Fury has urged his son to retire. His call comes after ‘The Gypsy King’ captured the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight world titles by beating American powerhouse Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this weekend – 14 months on from their controversial draw. During which Fury dominated the fight but suffered two late knockdowns which swayed the judges to giving Wilder a portion of the decision. There was no doubt this time as Fury battered his man from the opening bell, ultimately securing the seventh round stoppage win.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain Fury’s dad said his son has achieved all he can in boxing and should now call it a day, to spend time with his wife and five children, he said.

“I want my son to retire now. He’s done enough. It’s been an uphill battle for him. He’s done enough. I want him to pack it in now.

“I think it’s in the back of his mind. He can’t do anymore. He’s won every professional title. Enough is enough. There’s more to life now. He’s given it his all. He’s got no more to prove. He’s proved he’s been a worthy champion from this country. He’s been 13 years as a pro and he’s always been the opponent.

“Whatever he’s gone into, it’s been an uphill battle for him. He’s 32 years old. He’s got a young family and I do believe his children deserve their father. He’s done enough and that’s my opinion.”

Fight fans around the world will be hoping 31-year-old Tyson doesn’t listen to his father on this occasion. An all-British heavyweight mega-fight with WBO, IBF and WBA champion Anthony Joshua is still to be made.

Until Fury has claimed the win over his long-term domestic rival many people will argue that his career is not complete. Let’s hope the man himself feels the same. (Transcribed by Daily Mirror)

