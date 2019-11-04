Tyson Fury Wants UFC Fights With Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury is serious about a potential career in mixed martial arts (MMA).

The lineal heavyweight boxing champion recently teased training with Conor McGregor soon. In an interview with iFL TV, Fury doubled down on the possibility, also mentioning former heavyweight champion Frank Mir volunteering to help train him as well. (H/T The Sun)

“I spoke to Conor and we’re ready to rock and roll,” Fury said. “I also had a message from Frank Mir, former heavyweight champion of UFC, and he said he’d be interested in working with me as well. So, yeah, I reckon we can do something. Big time. Dana, call me!”

In regards to possible opponents for a UFC run, Fury isn’t scared of anybody. He’s willing to step into the Octagon with the division champion in Stipe Miocic, or a feared knockout artist such as Francis Ngannou.

“I’m trying to get that big fight going on with whoever,” Fury said. “Listen, I’m not afraid of any of them. Who’s the heavyweight champion of the world in UFC? Stipe Miocic is it? He just beat Daniel Cormier in the rematch, good body shots, bam, bam, got him out of there.

“I’d fight him in a heartbeat, no problem. Or Francis Ngannou. Any of the heavyweight champions they’ve got. I ain’t afraid of any of them. I’m the Gypsy King. Listen, I’m a boxer, but I am one bad ass mofo.”

UFC president Dana White was asked about Fury’s MMA aspirations over the weekend at UFC 244. White doesn’t seem too interested in having “The Gypsy King” step into the Octagon under the UFC’s banner. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Tyson Fury has worked hard his whole life to become one of the top-four fighters in the world in boxing,” White said. “He’s making good money and everything is going great for him. Why would you even want to come over here and attempt this?

“I don’t think it ends well for him. I’m getting into boxing now. Five years ago I’d have said ‘yeah, Tyson Fury, come on over here and let’s do this.’ But it doesn’t make sense for him, for his career in any other way.”

Dana White on Tyson Fury attempting MMA: "I don't think it ends well for him" pic.twitter.com/LKKSUSnug5 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 1, 2019

What do you think about Fury’s MMA aspirations and possible fights with Miocic and Ngannou?