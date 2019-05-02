Tyson Fury Trashes Anthony Joshua’s New Opponent In Hilarious Post

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury has something to say about Anthony Joshua’s new opponent Andy Ruiz.

‘The Gypsy King’ was last seen fighting Deontay Wilder in a classic draw late last year. Since then, boxing fans everywhere have decried that former unified WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Fury should either rematch Wilder or face current unified heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

But with all three fighters all signing their own lucrative deals to air their fights with different companies, the heavyweight division’s biggest fights are on ice for the time being. Joshua was set to face Jarrell Miller in New York City on June 1 in his first-ever bout on US soil. When ‘Big Baby’ failed multiple drug tests and was suspended, however, it forced the lesser-known Ruiz to fill in on short notice.

Fury took notice of the change and blasted Ruiz with a comical post on his Instagram. Check it out right here (via Michael Benson on Twitter):

😅 Tyson Fury reacts to Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/PSXjkxzvNt — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 1, 2019

Ruiz’s Viewpoint

Ruiz certainly has his work cut out for him. He has one title fight under his belt thus far, a decision loss to Joseph Parker in 2016.

Now he’s fighting once again to become the first heavyweight boxing champion from Mexico. Ruiz responded to the massive opportunity via GiveMeSport:

“This is my chance to make history. I want to be one of those greats like Julio Cesar Chavez, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis. I want to be in that category, I think the fight is going toe-to-toe, two guys smashing each other’s faces. I’m going in there to throw combinations like I’ve never done before, to improve my speed.

“When I do pull out this win, everything is going to change. I’m going to bring the titles back to Mexico, it’s going to mean everything. I’m going to be able to change my whole family’s lives; my life and all my kids’. It’s a win-win situation right now, but the main thing is to win the fight and make history.”

Ruiz certainly has the chance to make history, and it’s on the grand stage of Joshua’s US debut. However, like many fans, Fury doesn’t believe it’s going to happen.

Do you?