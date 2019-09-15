Tyson Fury Survives Nasty Gash, Edges Very Game Otto Wallin (Video)

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury is still undefeated, and still the lineal heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

“The Gypsy King” took on Otto Wallin from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, going all 12 rounds with the Swedish slugger. Fury was clearly the superior boxer on the night, but Wallin completely changed the entire dynamic of the contest after cutting Fury’s eye with a huge and nasty gash early on. Fans got scared after the doctor checked on the cut a few rounds later, but after being assured by Fury he could see, allowed the fight to continue.

Fury managed to battle through vision issues, with blood streaming down his face, and continue to outclass Wallin on the feet. Wallin began to fade late in the contest, however, he put it all on the line in the 12th round, rocking Fury badly, forcing the Englishman to clinch up with Wallin several times. After time expired, the winner was determined via the judges’ scorecards, where Fury took home the unanimous decision victory.

It was nothing but class from both men in their post-fight speeches, but Fury did take the opportunity to call out Deontay Wilder for their rematch next winter. Fury called Wilder a “bum” and said he wants him next. Check out some photos of Fury’s cut from the fight below.

After sustaining a blow to the head, @Tyson_Fury is in a race against time to defeat Otto Wallin at #FuryWallin with the Lineal Heavyweight Championship on the line. pic.twitter.com/8CuJGU5Pdo — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 15, 2019

9️⃣ Rounds in.



We’ve got a Heavyweight battle in Vegas. Stay tuned. #FuryWallin pic.twitter.com/GeqSAMRU4E — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 15, 2019

What did you make of Fury’s performance against Wallin?