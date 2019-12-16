Tyson Fury Splits From Head Trainer Ben Davison, Conor McGregor Comments

Spread the word!













The highly-anticipated boxing rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will not feature Fury’s trainer Ben Davison.

According to a report from ESPN, the two have decided to go their separate ways ahead of the February 22 showdown between Fury and “The Bronze Bomber.” The split comes as a bit of a surprise given how successful Fury has been with Davison in his corner over his past several fights.

Davison cornered Fury for his first fight with Wilder, which many believe the Englishman should’ve won. However, despite the success, Fury seems to want to take things in a different direction.

“The Gypsy King is shaking things up @Tyson_Fury splits from head trainer Ben Davison just months before his Feb. 22 match-up with Deontay Wilder (via @DanRafaelESPN)”

The Gypsy King is shaking things up 👀@Tyson_Fury splits from head trainer Ben Davison just months before his Feb. 22 match-up with Deontay Wilder (via @DanRafaelESPN) pic.twitter.com/8WZ12GqDGR — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 15, 2019

The report caught the attention of UFC star Conor McGregor, who encouraged the two men to put aside whatever differences they may be dealing with and get back to work together ahead of the Wilder rematch.

“Get over it men and get back to work. Finish the job.”

Get over it men and get back to work. Finish the job. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 15, 2019

As far back as November Fury has been hyping his rematch with Wilder, saying that the American knockout artist only has a “puncher’s chance” against him, and believes he’ll “school” wilder when they run things back.

“Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me, I’m gonna school even more than the first fight. #BUMCITY”

Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me, I’m gonna school even more than the first fight. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BUMCITY — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 24, 2019

What do you think about Fury’s decision to split from Davison?