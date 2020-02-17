Tyson Fury Seriously Considering Retirement After ESPN Deal Is Up

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury may be hanging up the gloves soon.

Fury will look to become boxing’s heavyweight champion again when he faces WBC king Deontay Wilder in their highly-anticipated rematch this Saturday.

No matter what the result is, there is likely to be a trilogy fight as well according to reports. But don’t expect the Briton to continue fighting for a long time beyond that. After all, with a win over Wilder, Fury would have accomplished all there is to win at the heavyweight level.

And he will seriously consider retirement once his ESPN deal — which currently has three fights left — expires:

“I’ve not got an age [where I will retire] but I’ve got three fights left on me contract with ESPN and after that, I will seriously think about walking away,” Fury said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “Because I don’t need to fight anymore. What’s the point, what am I going to gain from it?

“When I beat Wilder, the game will be completed. I’ll have won every single belt there is to win the game. … Nothing more to do at all. Even after this win on Saturday, there’s nothing more to do, nothing more to be gained.”

Given that he’s 31, retiring young and on top would be the ideal scenario for Fury. But he won’t continue to work in boxing. Instead, he’d rather be left alone and live a simple life:

“I want to be left alone, go to the school and back, have a coffee in the morning, go work out and that’s it,” Fury added of what he’ll do in potential retirement. “Go wake up and go do the same everyday. I’m a very simple man.”

What do you make of Fury’s comments?