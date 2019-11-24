Tyson Fury Says He Will ‘School’ Deontay Wilder In Rematch

Spread the word!













Lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was not impressed by Deontay Wilder’s performance against Luis Ortiz.

Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title following a seventh-round knockout of Ortiz in their rematch on Saturday night. However, the American was struggling for most of the fight as Ortiz was outboxing him throughout until the decisive punch.

It led many to once again wonder how Fury was able to get up from the shots he took from Wilder when they first met in December last year. Luckily, that seems to be the next fight for both fighters as Wilder is targeting a rematch with Fury in February.

However, “The Gypsy King” remains confident of getting the victory, especially based on his and Ortiz’s showing against Wilder:

“Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me, I’m gonna school even more than the first fight. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BUMCITY” Fury wrote on Sunday.

Similar to Ortiz, Fury outboxed Wilder for virtually 12 rounds in their WBC title fight last year. Wilder did land two knockdowns during the fight, but even then, many expected the Briton to come away with the win.

In the end, the bout was controversially scored a split decision draw. Hopefully, we get a more decisive result in 2020.

How do you think Wilder vs. Fury 2 goes?