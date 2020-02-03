Tyson Fury Reveals Concern He Has Ahead Of Deontay Wilder Rematch

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury remains confident of getting the victory over Deontay Wilder in their rematch — however, there is one concern for the Briton.

Fury challenges Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title once again when they collide on February 22 in Las Vegas. It will be Fury’s first fight since suffering a nasty gash above his right eye in his September fight with Otto Wallin.

Luckily for Fury, he was able to go all 12 rounds with Wallin and get the victory despite the cut, which required 47 stitches afterward.

And although a couple of months have passed since that injury, “The Gypsy King” believes there is a risk of it opening up again during the Wilder rematch:

“The eye is doing well,” Fury told Sky Sports recently. “The eye is healed up quite well. Is there any risk? I don’t know because I am not a surgeon.

“I am sure there will be. There is nothing much I can do about that. If it opens up it opens us. It’s out of my control. There is nothing I can do about that eye opening in a fight.”

On the other hand, Wilder has already revealed that he plans on targeting and opening the cut along with a new one as well:

“I will absolutely be using that cut as a target, and I am definitely going to open it up again,” the American said. “I will make sure I open that one up and I’ll make sure I open a new one up too.

“It’s going to be a bloody night for him and all I can say to him is ‘buddy rest up’, you’re going to need it, it’s going to be a long and painful night.”

Hopefully, the cut on the eye remains shut so fans won’t have to witness the highly-anticipated sequel prematurely ending due to a doctor stoppage.

