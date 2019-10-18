Tyson Fury Reportedly Earning Massive Payday For WWE Match

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury is set to make a lofty amount of money for his upcoming WWE match on October 31 against Braun Strowan in Saudi Arabia.

According to The Daily Mail, Fury will make around $15 million for this appearance. If he agrees to more WWE appearances, he could be set to bank $20 million, a no-doubt hefty purse.

The article also stated, “Tyson Fury’s rematch of his epic world heavyweight title draw with Deontay Wilder is in serious doubt as he banks $15 million for his WWE debut this month, with the prospect of even more for a second wrestling extravaganza in the New Year.”

Fury made $1 million disclosed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) but sponsors and an undisclosed amount of money from the promoter no doubt raised that. Although this is undoubtedly a very interesting time for Fury, him being in WWE could impact the Deontay Wilder rematch that is scheduled for next year, he admitted.

“There’s a hell of a chance of that. I was supposed to be resting while the eye mended but I’m excited about 385lbs of Braun coming at me,” Fury added. “Yeah, me against Wilder is the biggest fight in boxing but I’m not thinking about that now. I’m just enjoying my life – and concentrating on WWE.”

