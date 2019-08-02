Tyson Fury Receives Opponent For September Return In Las Vegas

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury’s return to the boxing ring is locked in. According to a report from ESPN’s Dan Rafael, Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) will be returning on September 14 to take on Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs).

The show will go down from an MGM property in Las Vegas. Possible venues include the MGM Grand Garden Arena, T-Mobile Arena, or Mandalay Bay Events Center. Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti confirmed the agreement.

“The paperwork is being drafted, but there is an agreement,” Moretti said.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum and Wallin promoter Dmitriy Salita have been in discussion about the potential matchup for almost a week now. Other fighters that were being discussed for Fury’s return included Johann Duhaupas (37-5, 24 KOs) and Junior Fa (18-0, 10 KOs).

This will be Fury’s second fight for Top Rank after he finished Tom Schwarz back in June, marking the first fight on his deal with the promotion. Moretti seems pleased that Fury was eager to get back into competition so quick.

“I think it’s great Tyson Fury wants to get right back in the ring and stay active,” Moretti said. “It’s something uncommon nowadays.”

What do you think about Fury taking on Wallin in Las Vegas come September?