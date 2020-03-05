Tyson Fury Finally Responds To Deontay Wilder’s Costume Excuse

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury has finally responded to Deontay Wilder who is blaming a heavy walkout costume for suffering his first professional loss against Fury last month.

‘The Gypsy King’ put on a dominant display when the pair rematched on February 22. Within seven rounds Fury had dropped Wilder twice and forced his corner to throw in the towel.

In the days following the fight the American told media he would be evoking the rematch clause in his contract and triggering a trilogy fight against Fury. Wilder also claimed he was compromised during the fight due to wearing a costume which was too heavy, he said.

“He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is my uniform was way too heavy for me. I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through.

“I was only able to put it on (for the first time) the night before but I didn’t think it was going to be that heavy. It weighed 40, 45-some pounds with the helmet and all the batteries. I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put that before anything.”

Wilder has been mostly ridiculed for the excuse but Fury has remained silent on the issue until now. Speaking on Good Morning Britain he pointed out Wilder’s training methods contradict his excuse but understood the necessity to find any reason no matter how ridiculous for defeat, he said.

“He said he trains in a 45lbs weighted vest every day. I can understand where he’s coming from because in every fighter’s mind there’s always got to be a reason why they’ve lost. It can never be the simple fact of ‘I wasn’t good enough on the night, I lost to the better guy.’

“It’s always gotta be ‘the camp was wrong, it was the trainer’s fault, it was my suit, it was my toe’. It’s always something was a problem. With me if I’m injured or whatever the problem is, it’s like ‘ok the performance wasn’t great, I’m going to move on and crack on’.”

Did you expect this response from Tyson Fury on Deontay Wilder’s costume excuse?