Tyson Fury Promotes Deontay Wilder Rematch Ticket On-Sale, Predicts KO Win

Earlier today (Fri. December 27, 2019) it was announced that the rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was official for February 22.

The action will go down from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, and Fury has taken to his Twitter page to promote the on-sale date. He even added a knockout win prediction.

“It?s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser.? Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. UK).? Get your tickets at ;https://axs.com/events/389526/wilder-vs-fury-ii-tickets?skin=grandgarden… #WilderFury2“

In the official announcement confirming the rematch’s date and venue, Fury added that he believes Wilder was “ducking” running things back, and will give “The Bronze Bomber” what he has coming to him as a result.

“There’s no more ducking and diving,” Fury said. “The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years. This is unfinished business for me, but come Feb. 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait.”

