Tyson Fury Promoter Prefers Anthony Joshua Fight Over Deontay Wilder Trilogy

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren revealed he would be “disappointed” by the prospect of a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.

Fury outclassed Wilder en route to seventh-round TKO win to become the new WBC heavyweight champion this past weekend. Given how many felt Fury won the first fight as well, most observers would prefer for him to face Anthony Joshua next in a title unification fight rather than trilogy with the American.

However, Wilder has a rematch clause as part of the fight contract and revealed on Monday that he planned on exercising it. Warren can’t do anything about that, even though he prefers his fighter face Joshua next.

“I prefer to go straight to Joshua, but that is the contract,” Warren told BBC Radio 5 live. “It has to be honoured unless we can reach some accommodation for him to step aside. We could pay him to step aside if he wants to do that, but that is his choice.”

That is unlikely to be the case. Wilder will still feel he can win in a rematch while a third fight with Fury will likely be his most lucrative yet.

“It’s a bit of both,” Warren said. “It would be lucrative for him, but I have spoken to his manager and Deontay does believe he has the beating of Tyson, and he can knock him out. I don’t believe that. I fancied Tyson to stop him before the fight at the weekend. If he insists on the fight, we’re locked into it.”

Joshua, meanwhile, will likely defend his titles against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev. However, Warren still feels a title unification fight can happen this year provided both fighters win their next outings.

“I want it before the end of the year, provided Anthony Joshua does not get defeated by anyone else,” he added.

Do you think Wilder has a chance in a trilogy fight with Fury?