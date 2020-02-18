Tyson Fury Plans To Binge On Cocaine & Hookers After Deontay Wilder Fight

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury is approaching his highly-anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder this weekend.

Fury and Wilder headline the pay-per-view (PPV) event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilder will be defending his WBC heavyweight championship. Just days away from the fight, Fury recently did an interview with The Daily Caller, and made some jokes about his post-fight celebration plans. Fury said he plans on binging cocaine and cheap hookers after his expected win over “The Bronze Bomber.”

“After the fight, I’m going to binge on cocaine and hookers,” Fury said. “Is there anything better than cocaine and hookers? I go to the cheap $30 ones. Yeah [on advice for dealing with a cheap hooker] always give yourself a shot of penicillin before shagging them. If you haven’t got the penicillin then always double bag up.”

One could assume Fury is simply joking, however, “The Gypsy King” has admitted to drug use in the past when he was dealing with depression. Specifically admitting to the use of cocaine. Fury has also admitted to hanging out with “ladies of the night” in the past. Now, Fury seems to have learned to manage his depression issues better, and has been looking great inside the ring ahead of his return against Wilder.

The lineal heavyweight champ only has a few fights left on his deal with ESPN, and has said he’ll seriously consider retirement after the deal is up.

What do you think about Fury saying he wants to binge on cocaine and hookers after his fight with Wilder?