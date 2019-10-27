Tyson Fury Planning MMA Debut, Teases Being Trained By Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is not done expanding his horizons — he now wants to make his mixed martial arts debut.

Fury is set to make his WWE debut when he faces Braun Strowman at WWE’s Crown Jewel event later this month. However, “The Gypsy King” is now teasing venturing into the MMA world as well.

“Who knows? I have got something big coming up after this, even bigger than this,” Fury told Sky Sports. “We might see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year. Tyson Fury is taking over.”

Fury is not stopping there. He claims to even be speaking with former two-division champion Conor McGregor about potentially training him.

“I have been speaking to Conor about it,” he added. “He’s willing to train me. It’s gonna be good.

“He’s just said any time that you are ready come over to Dublin and let’s go. I can’t wait, I’m going to take him up on the offer. Who knows we might be on a double-header.”

McGregor would even reply on Twitter:

“Up the Fury’s! Let’s go,” he wrote.

Up the Fury’s! Let’s go 👊 https://t.co/KiauM5RPt3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 27, 2019

Of course, MMA is a completely different ballgame in the combat sports world where more weapons are used. However, Fury believes it’s in his lineage to fight and get hurt — so he won’t have any problems adjusting:

“I come from a long line of bare-knuckle boxing champions,” he said. “Getting hurt, getting bloodied is nothing new to me, it’s all a part of my heritage. I would love to get in there and smash someone up.”

Do you think Fury is being serious? Are you down to see him compete in the Octagon?