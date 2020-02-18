Tyson Fury Opens Up About Still Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts

Spread the word!













Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has had a very public battle with depression over the past few years. The 31-year-old managed to bounce back in spectacular fashion and returned to the pinnacle of his sport.

Despite his achievements Fury recently admitted he still experiences suicidal thoughts – most often on Sundays, which is his day off from training. In an interview with Behind the Gloves via The Independent he said.

“Every Sunday I am absolutely suicidal – every single Sunday whether I am in camp or I am at home. It is like the world has ended and I just wanna not live anymore. That is Sunday. And then I go to bed on a Sunday night thinking yeah Monday is tomorrow I can start my stuff again.”

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show Fury opened up about his recent comments and his continued mental health struggles, he said.

“Every Sunday is difficult because I have a day off on Sunday and there’s not work on Sunday. It’s just a very difficult day for me, I’m a workaholic, I like to keep busy every day. I love my training and I love the regiment of being in the gym and when I’m not in it I feel down. I’m not in it on Sunday and I feel down. But when Monday morning comes, I feel fantastic again.”

Fury is in the midst of the training for the biggest fight of his career. The heavyweight boxer will face Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday 22 February. Despite that Fury insists this Sunday was just the same as the rest. He remains unaffected by the massive excitement and hype surrounding the fight.

“It’s all the same you know. The fight may as well be a million years away to me at the moment. It’s not here until its here. Like I say I live one day at a time, that’s how I live my life one day at a time.”

Will Tyson Fury emerge victorious from his heavyweight rematch against Deontnay Wilder?