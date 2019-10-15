Tyson Fury Open To WWE Match With Cain Velasquez

Spread the word!













Two of combat sports’ biggest stars are currently involved with WWE. First, lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is running a program with one of WWE’s top big men, Braun Strowman. Also, two-time UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez has now inked a multi-year deal with WWE.

Both men will make their in-ring debuts at the upcoming Crown Jewel event from Daudi Arabia later this month. Velasquez takes on Brock Lesnar, while Fury squares off with Strowman. A press conference was held by WWE last week to promote the event. Speaking to media outlets such as MMA Junkie afterward, Fury said he’s open to doing a WWE match with Velasquez down the road.

“Yeah, listen. Me and Cain, we’ve got a rivalry going back from when he was UFC heavyweight champion, from a right few years ago,” Fury said. “There was a lot of back and forward on social media back then. And, who knows, maybe that rivalry could spill over into WWE.”

Aside from a match with Velasquez, Fury also said he’s willing to step into the ring with any of the world’s top big men.

“I’d love to fight them all,” he said. “I’m a prizefighter. I’ve never ducked a fight in my life, and I’ll fight anybody.”

