Tyson Fury Misses Out On Pound-For-Pound Top 10

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury has missed out on a place in The Ring Magazine pound-for-pound top 10. ‘The Gypsy King’ put on one of the all-time great performances to dethrone highly touted undefeated knockout artist and WBC champion Deontay Wilder last weekend. In the process he also picked up the Ring Magazine belt, making him the consensus best heavyweight in boxing.

Unfortunately for Fury he hasn’t done enough to quite crack the mythical rankings quite yet. He may need to beat compatriot Anthony Joshua for all the belts to actually make that happen.

The Ring ratings panel were quick to praise Fury’s performance against Wilder but stood by their decision to exclude him from their rankings. Some members spoke to Ring TV to explain their decision, they said.

Anson Wainwright: “Although not aesthetically pleasing on the eye, Fury is a heck of a fighter. I’d like to see him enter the mythical pound-for-pound list off that outstanding win, but I don’t really want to see Manny Pacquiao drop out.”

Martin Mulcahey: “I don’t think defeating a one-dimensional puncher twice elevates Fury into the pound-for-pound top 10, not to mention his struggle against Otto Wallin. Yes, it was a very impressive victory but not as good as Pacquiao over Thurman for the last spot. Heavyweights are just not as talented as other divisions, so it’s harder for someone, even as talented as Fury, to accumulate credit. ‘If Fury beats Anthony Joshua, then I will reconsider.’

Michael Montero: “Fantastic performance by Fury, but he doesn’t rate pound for pound. Let’s not get too caught up in the moment.”

The Ring Magazine Pound-For-Pound Top 10

1. Canelo Alvarez

2. Vasyl Lomachenko

3. Naoya Inoue

4. Terence Crawford

5. Oleksandr Usyk

6️. Errol Spence

7. Gennady Golovkin

8. Juan Estrada

9. Artur Beterbiev

10. Manny Pacquiao

Who, if anyone should Tyson Fury replace in the pound-for-pound top 10?