Tyson Fury Knocks Out Braun Strowman At WWE Crown Jewel (Highlights)

Spread the word!













On Thursday, boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made his debut in the world of professional wrestling — and it was a successful one.

Fury took on Braun Strowman at the organization’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. After making a flashy entrance, “The Gypsy King” got to work with Strowman.

Although he was dominated for much of the fight, he was able to land a knockout blow when Strowman was standing on the ring apron. In the end, Fury would win via countout.

You can see the highlights below:

Tyson Fury knocks Braun Strowman out the ring and wins his WWE debut match via count out 😳#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/3UMN58J3RD — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) October 31, 2019

Fury did not rule out another appearance in the squared circle afterward, but for now, his focus will return to boxing.

What did you think of Fury’s showing? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!