Tyson Fury Heaps Praise On ‘Game-Changer’ Conor McGregor

Tyson Fury believes former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor should be proud of what he has achieved.

After joining the UFC in 2013, McGregor would quickly become a household name in combat sports. He became the first UFC champion to hold two belts simultaneously before crossing over to the boxing world in 2017.

There, he would face former five-weight champion Floyd Mayweather in a lucrative super fight. While he would lose via 10th-round TKO, the whole event was a nine-figure payday for the Irishman.

And Fury, who shares some similarities with McGregor, had nothing but praise for his achievements.

“I think Conor has transcended the game of MMA,” Fury told Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (via The Mirror). “He’s set precedents, he’s set the game on fire. He’s definitely a game-changer in MMA.

“He’s crossed over, he’s fought Mayweather, he’s become a massive superstar and he should definitely be very proud of himself.”

Personal Troubles

It’s not been all smooth sailing for McGregor though.

“The Notorious” returned to the Octagon last October in a losing effort to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was later handed a suspension for his part in the post-fight brawl.

A number of other problems followed him later on including a sexual assault claim as well as an altercation with a fan, which was later dropped.

But for former heavyweight champion Fury, it’s all about how one overcomes their problems, having had to do so himself.

“Everybody has troubles in life,” Fury added. “And it’s not what troubles we have but how we overcome them and learn from them.”