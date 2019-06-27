Tyson Fury Gets Date & Venue For Return To The Ring

Spread the word!













Tyson Fury made quite the impression on the American market in his stateside debut earlier this month.

Fury finished Tom Schwarz in the second round with a beautiful showing. Now, according to The Mirror UK, Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, has admitted that “The Gypsy King” could return to the United States for his next bout as well. A debut at the iconic Madison Square Garden is looking likely.

Warren also noted that a September or early October date is being looked at as well:

“After Tyson Fury ’s hugely successful first fight in Las Vegas earlier this month, we’re now working on his next opponent in the US. It’s looking likely he will head to Madison Square Garden in New York, with the fight taking place in late September or early October. I’m hoping it will be finalized fairly soon and we’ll be in a position to make an official announcement.”

Fans are anticipating a rematch between Fury and Deontay Wilder soon. Apparently, that fight has already been agreed upon. However, each man will be taking one more fight before that happens. Wilder has already confirmed his next opponent will be Luis Ortiz, but a date or venue has not been announced.

Hopefully, both men can get through their respective contests unscathed, and boxing fans will get the fight they’ve been waiting for since December of last year.