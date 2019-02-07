Two Tyson Fury Events Cancelled After Death Threats

Two events featuring boxing heavyweight star Tyson Fury have been called off due to some threatening graffiti, per the Irish Times.

Due to unforeseen circumstances An Evening with Tyson Fury on Wednesday the 13th February at The Helix has been cancelled.



Tickets purchased using a credit or debit card will be refunded in full.



Cash refunds will be done by phone and The Helix Box Office will be in touch pic.twitter.com/kRTXvtZ9UC — The Helix (@TheHelixDublin) February 5, 2019

The events were scheduled to take place in both Dublin and Cork over the next few days. The Irish Times quotes the Garda Press Office, who claims management at Dublin’s Helix, one of the venues for the scheduled events, found threatening graffiti suggesting a “repeat of the Regency shooting”.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Regency shooting, it occurred back in 2016. Armed men wearing masks entered the Regency hotel during weigh-ins for a boxing event. David Byrne, a former training partner of Conor McGregor, was killed in the attack. Two others suffered non-fatal injuries.

Bryne was a suspected high-level member of the Kinahan Cartel, who have been alleged to distribute illegal drugs throughout Ireland. Patrick Hutch, a member of rival gang the Hutch Gang, was charged with Bryne’s murder.

Back in March of 2017, Tyson Fury took a selfie with Daniel Kinahan, who has been accused of running the Kinahan Cartel’s day-to-day operations: