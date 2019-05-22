Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder Can Go ‘Suck My Nuts’

Spread the word!













They might not be fighting each other next, but Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have no problem taking shots at one another.

“The Gypsy King” led the way recently during an interview with TMZ Sports, calling “The Bronze Bomber” a “bum,” and saying he’ll rematch his former opponent at any place, at any time (via Bad Left Hook):

“Wilder is a bum. He’s got a puncher’s chance, that’s it,” Fury said. “Like I said, Wilder is a massive dosser, and he works for me. That’s all Wilder is.

“He’s a big, bum dosser, bum city, hashtag anytime, any place, anywhere. When we fight again, I promise him he’ll be looking at the stars.”

Fury left Wilder with one last sour message – “go suck my nuts”:

“Deontay Wilder, go suck my nuts,” Fury said. “You wanna do anything about it, bitch, come find me.”

Fury and Wilder initially fought for the American’s WBC heavyweight title back in December. After a great contest, which included two knockdowns from Wilder, the fight ended in a Majority Draw.

Many believe Fury out-classed Wilder on the feet. But Wilder came closer to finishing the fight, especially on his second knockdown, in which many believed Fury to be completely unconscious. However, Fury got back to his feet and lived to see the judges’ scorecards.

After failed negotiations for a rematch, it might be some time before they meet inside the ring again.