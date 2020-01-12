Tyson Fury Could Reportedly Compete At WrestleMania With Win Over Deontay Wilder

Spread the word!













It doesn’t look like Tyson Fury’s professional wrestling career is over just yet. Fury defeated Braun Strowman at the WWE’s big Saudi Arabia event last year, his first professional wrestling match.

However, according to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, an account who has broken several professional wrestling news stories over the years, Fury is actually being considered for a WrestleMania appearance in April. It all depends on the result of his upcoming rematch with Deontay Wilder in February.

Fury and Wilder will run things back for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on February 22. Per the report, Vince McMahon will only make Fury a WrestleMania offer if he wins the fight. He doesn’t see the logic in throwing millions of dollars at a guy for a WrestleMania spot coming off a loss.

“Lots of speculation regarding Tyson Fury & WrestleMania. Source said his fight at MGM Grand vs. Deontay Wilder on February 22 is crucial to him appearing in Tampa. If Wilder wins, Vince isn’t throwing $$ at a guy who just lost on PPV. So to a degree, the ball is in Fury’s court.”

Lots of speculation regarding Tyson Fury & WrestleMania. Source said his fight at MGM Grand vs. Deontay Wilder on February 22 is crucial to him appearing in Tampa. If Wilder wins, Vince isn’t throwing $$ at a guy who just lost on PPV. So to a degree, the ball is in Fury’s court. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 9, 2020

In their first fight, Fury and Wilder fought to a controversial draw in December of 2018. Despite many believing Fury should’ve been given the nod, Wilder retained his title with the draw decision. After a pair of victories from both men since, they’ll run things back in, arguably, the biggest boxing bout of the year.

What do you think about Fury possibly competing at WrestleMania?