Tyson Fury Claims Deontay Wilder Will Settle For Third Place

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set for a massive boxing contest this weekend.

This Saturday night (December 1, 2018) Fury will challenge Wilder for the WBC heavyweight championship from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The fight will air on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV). The pair has been at each other’s throats in recent weeks trying to promote their fight.

Recently, Fury took aim at Wilder’s “Bronze Bomber” nickname, suggesting it means Wilder is willing to settle for third place. That would put Wilder third in the heavyweight rankings behind fellow top stars Fury and Anthony Joshua. Speaking to Boxing Scene recently, Fury said he’s not willing to settle for anything less than first place:

“I’m here to be the best. If I can’t be the best, then I don’t wanna be the rest. Second place ain’t for me, and third place definitely ain’t for me. But Deontay Wilder is happy to come in the top three. “That’s why he calls himself ‘The Bronze Bomber,’ because of his bronze medal in the Olympics. I’d throw that bronze medal in the bin because I didn’t win the gold. So for me, it’s about being the best, number one. “For other fighters, it’s just about being on the podium, being in the top three. So if he can mix it with the big boys and be mentioned with the best, then no problem.”

The story behind Wilder vs. Fury is a captivating one. Wilder has been gunning for a fight with heavyweight kingpin Anthony Joshua, and a victory over Fury might get him exactly that.

As for Fury, he has been struggling with depression since defeating Wladimir Klitschko several years ago. Fury’s condition was so bad that he nearly took his own life.

Now, however, Fury has seemingly overcome his mental health issues, and is ready to prove a point against Wilder this weekend in California.