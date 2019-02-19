Tyson Fury Claims He Dropped Anthony Joshua’s Next Opponent Seven Times

Anthony Joshua will make his United States debut very soon.

The WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion will defend his throne against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller from Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1st. Many fans have been calling for Joshua to fight either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder next.

However, with Fury recently signing with ESPN, Wilder with Showtime, and Joshua with DAZN, any of those match-ups are looking very unlikely. Fury spoke to The Sun recently, and was asked about Joshua’s fight against Miller. Fury revealed he once sparred with Miller inside the ring, and ended up dropping the American seven times (via Talk Sport):

“I was back home in Morecambe and I needed a sparring partner,” Fury said. “The first person that sprang to mind was Jarrell Miller, I thought he’ll be good sparring for me.

“Obviously I wasn’t a world champion at the time, he came over to Morecambe and we sparred at a local gym. I’m not going to go into too much detail, but I hired him for two weeks sparring, I ended up sending him back home after one day sparring.

“I put him down seven times in the first spar and I sent him home packing back to the USA.”



Miller currently holds an undefeated record of 23-0-1. In his last fight, he defeated Bogdan Dinu back in November with a fourth-round knockout. He’s hoping to defeat Joshua, who is also undefeated at 22-0 with 21 of those wins coming by knockout.

If Miller is able to pull off the upset over Joshua, it would be one of the biggest in the sport’s history.