Tyson Fury: Anthony Joshua Only Has My Leftovers, Isn’t A Real Champion

Tyson Fury has claimed compatriot and unified heavyweight title holder Anthony Joshua only has his leftovers and can’t be considered a true champion.

‘The Gypsy King’ dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf five years ago and won he WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world belts but was quickly stripped as he suffered mental health issues. All of those titles Fury once held are now in the possession of Olympic champion Joshua.

Speculation about a fight between the two Englishman has been rife since Fury beat American Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles in February. Speaking about the potential all-British showdown on Good Morning Britain Fury revealed he believes there would be only one legitimate champion heading into the fight, he said.

“I’ve already been the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when I beat Klitschko, I had all of the belts. So as far as I’m concerned, Anthony Joshua has only got my leftovers because I never lost those belts. I had to vacate them for mental health problems. They’re my belts. How can you claim to be the champion when you haven’t beaten the champion?”

The 6’9ft heavyweight revealed he is approaching the end of his career and once he has beaten Wilder again and faced Joshua his legacy and career will be compete, he said.

“I’ve got two more fights left and then we’ll really think about what we’re doing and go from there,’ he said. I’m undefeated in 31 professional fights and this is my 12th year as a professional.”

‘The Gypsy King’ also commented on his upcoming trilogy fight with Wilder who triggered his rematch clause despite being brutally stopped just two weeks ago. Despite having got the best of his future opponent twice previously Fury insists he’ll still be taking a third fight very seriously.

“I beat him the first time and I beat him the second time and I will surely beat him the third time. He’s a very worthy opponent. He’s a very dangerous opponent and he has the eraser knockout. You’re only one mistake away from disaster, you have to be switched on for all 12 rounds.”

