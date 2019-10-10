Tyron Woodley Wants To Box Canelo Alvarez: If I Land, He’s Going Down

Spread the word!













Tyron Woodley wants to try his hand inside the boxing ring. But he doesn’t want to fight a can, he wants to go right after the best. The former UFC welterweight king recently told TMZ he’d like to step into the ring against multi-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez, who some argue is the best at his craft on the planet at the moment. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“I still can box right now,” Woodley said. “I want Canelo. I don’t want to go in there and fight ‘Boo Boo the Fool’ because if he land a couple shots off on you then everybody going to be like, ‘Oh, Tyron got touched up by this dude, and he ain’t even a .500 fighter.’ If you go in there and risk it all and let it hang, I want the No. 1 guy.”

Growing up, Woodley stated he always wanted to box before venturing into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) when he was 23-years-old. The former champ also noted that most of his training is in boxing.

“All I wanted to do was box when I came up,” Woodley said. “I just started MMA at 23, so I felt I was a little old to start boxing at that age. But since I was a kid, that was the only sport I’ve ever wanted to do. So most of my training is boxing training.”

In regards to a potential fight with Alvarez, Woodley understands he wouldn’t be able to outpoint, arguably, the best active boxer in the sport today. However, he is confident that he has the one-punch knockout power to put the Mexican legend away for good if he can manage to connect.

“No. 1, I’m not going to sit there and try to win 12 rounds, let’s be real,” Woodley said. “His defense is crazy. He’ll slip an uppercut and make you look real stupid,so I’m throwing all unorthodox. I’m trying to knock him out.

“If I land, he going down, let’s not even play. It don’t matter how many boxing and fights you got and how many MMA stuff, If I hit Canelo with everything, throw some (expletive) on the punch, it’s a wrap.”

What do you think about Woodley’s aspiration to box Alvarez? How do you think he’d fare?