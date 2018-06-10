Tyron Woodley Reacts To Colby Covington’s Big UFC 225 Win

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has given his take on Colby Covington’s big win.

As seen in the co-main event of the main card for Saturday’s (June 9, 2018) UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Covington was able to score a decision win over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos to win the interim welterweight title.

Following the fight, Woodley took to his official Twitter account to give his take on the bout and fighting Covington next. He wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“Get this bitch ready! @ufc @danawhite hit my line now! Bitch Please! I let you bump your gums. Now you got smoke! I’m exposing you. You were and always will be my warm-up round!”

— Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 10, 2018

Woodley suffered a partial labrum tear early in his recent title defense over Demian Maia, which he won by decision. Woodley has been a fighting champion as he has defended it twice in 2017 with winning decisions over Stephen Thompson and Maia.

This tied with three other fighters for the most active 2017 schedule by a UFC champion.

Although the promotion has yet to officially announce when this fight between Woodley and Covington would go down, Woodley has gone on record in the past by stating that he wants to return to the Octagon under the UFC banner in August at the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event.

This show is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch.