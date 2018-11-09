Tyler McGuire Doesn’t Feel Any Fear In Trading Strikes With Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian “The Bandit Kadestam is one of the best strikers under the ONE Championship banner, and American standout Tyler McGuire is totally aware of his tremendous knockout power.

On the ONE Championship stage, Kadestam owns a couple of devastating stoppages, including his explosive finish of Malaysia’s Agilan “Alligator” Thani in his last match at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER last July.

Even though many believe that Kadestam has the advantage in the striking department, McGuire has no problem in trading punches and kicks with the former World Title challenger in their highly-anticipated match-up in Jakarta on 17 November.

“I think Kadestam said recently that I can’t really hurt him on the feet, and we’ll see. I do work hard on my striking and I’m trying to be a complete martial artist,” McGuire told onefc.com

“He brings a lot to the sport. He’s one of the toughest sons of a gun I’ve ever seen in my life. I know he’s going to show up to fight, and that’s what I want.”

Both men are set to face each other for the vacant ONE Welterweight World Title at ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM, which takes place at Stadium Istora.

McGuire is known to be a world-class grappler as seven of his 11 career wins has come by way of submission, but his ability to exchange strikes should not be underestimated as he has already exhibited that he packs power in his hands.

In November 2016, McGuire knocks out his compatriot Jose Mendoza with a powerful spinning back fist in just 12 seconds in the first round.

Although he is aware of what Kadestam has to offer when they face each other inside the cage, the 32-year-old American grappling wizard stressed that he will maximize his skills and take advantage on what the situation has to show in their title match.

“I really think my striking is underrated. If the opening is there for a takedown, I’m going to take it, but if not, we’re going to stand there and strike,” McGuire concluded.