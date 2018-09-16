Twitter Reacts To Canelo’s Ultra-Close Decision Win Over GGG

The boxing world was treated to an amazing fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin tonight (Sat., September 15, 2018) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two boxing superstars threw down in a rematch of their controversial last year, and their rivalry had undergone even more controversy in the time since. Alvarez was suspended for two positive tests for clenbuterol, leading to the expected trash talk from Golovkin’s side.

But when the two finally met in “Sin City” for the second time, all nonsense went out the window and the two threw down in a fight that is being called an instant classic by many onlookers. This time around, Alvarez took home a close majority decision win over “GGG” to secure the WBA (Super), WBC, IBO, and vacant The Ring Magazine middleweight titles. But the combat sports world seems to be torn on just whom was the true victor.

Not surprisingly, many big names from the mixed martial arts (MMA) world were paying attention and weighed in online. Find out what they thought right here (via MMA Fighting):

Should’ve called this one a Draw too #CaneloGGG2 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) September 16, 2018

The winner of that fight is us — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 16, 2018

Hate that someone had to lose tonight, but I want to see it one more time. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) September 16, 2018

Canelo takes the majority decision. He pressed forward and worked his left hook to the head and to the body. Close fight. Not a robbery #gggcanelo2 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) September 16, 2018

Add another G (as in gangster) to the the front of the GGG. #robbed #peopleschamp — Siyar The Great (@Siyarized) September 16, 2018

Did I hear a draw then Canelo … this 💴💴💴is too easy — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) September 16, 2018

I saw that coming. When @GGGBoxing beat him they ruled it a draw. What else did you expect? #GGGCanelo2 overall great fight. — Saad Awad (@SAADMMA) September 16, 2018