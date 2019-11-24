Twitter Reacts To Deontay Wilder Crushing Luis Ortiz

Deontay Wilder
The combat sports world has been left in awe of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s power yet again.

Last night (Sat. November 23, 2019), Wilder put his strap up for grabs against Luis Ortiz in a heavyweight main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a rematch of their initial bout from March of 2018, where Wilder, who battled through adversity and was nearly finished himself, pulled off a late TKO win in the 10th round.

In the rematch last night in Vegas, Wilder – although taking some crips shots from the Cuban – fought a much more calculated fight, picking his shots carefully. The gameplan paid off, as Wilder landed a clean right hand down the middle that planted Ortiz down to the floor. Ortiz, who was seemingly rendered unconscious for several seconds, was unable to get to his feet before the 10 count.

Wilder was declared the winner via knockout with seconds left to go in the seventh round. It was yet another amazing display of his once-in-a-lifetime power, and laid the groundwork for an eventual rematch with Tyson Fury in 2020. Wilder’s performance got the combat sports world buzzing, as they took to Twitter to react to the finish.

Here’s what they had to say.

What did you make of Wilder’s big knockout win over Ortiz?

 

