Twitter Reacts To Deontay Wilder Crushing Luis Ortiz

The combat sports world has been left in awe of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s power yet again.

Last night (Sat. November 23, 2019), Wilder put his strap up for grabs against Luis Ortiz in a heavyweight main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a rematch of their initial bout from March of 2018, where Wilder, who battled through adversity and was nearly finished himself, pulled off a late TKO win in the 10th round.

In the rematch last night in Vegas, Wilder – although taking some crips shots from the Cuban – fought a much more calculated fight, picking his shots carefully. The gameplan paid off, as Wilder landed a clean right hand down the middle that planted Ortiz down to the floor. Ortiz, who was seemingly rendered unconscious for several seconds, was unable to get to his feet before the 10 count.

Wilder was declared the winner via knockout with seconds left to go in the seventh round. It was yet another amazing display of his once-in-a-lifetime power, and laid the groundwork for an eventual rematch with Tyson Fury in 2020. Wilder’s performance got the combat sports world buzzing, as they took to Twitter to react to the finish.

Here’s what they had to say.

And that’s it!! ORTIZ IS OUT! ONE SHOT!!!!!! #WILDERORTIZ — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) November 24, 2019

Wilder scores knockout off being wobbled in the 7th. Remarkable! — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) November 24, 2019

Massive right and Ortiz couldn't find his way up… — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) November 24, 2019

Ooowwweee shit!!!!! — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 24, 2019

Wow!! One punch is all it takes for Deontay Wilder! Crowd goes wild as he KO’s Luis Ortiz #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/zEeKaTSwAg — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) November 24, 2019

Wilder does it again. He has incredible power. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 24, 2019

HUGE RIGHT AND DOWN GOES ORTIZ!!! JUST LIKE THAT!!! HE CAN’T BEAT THE COUNT!!! Wilder KO-7 #WilderOrtiz2 — Bad Left Hook (@badlefthook) November 24, 2019

WOW! ONE SHOT! Wilder absolutely DRILLS Ortiz for a 7th-round KO win. One shot is all it takes. He retains his heavyweight world title. Bring on Tyson Fury II!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/uIEWSmTyJU — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) November 24, 2019

Wow. Deontay Wilder knocks out Luis Ortiz in the 7th round. Incredible scenes inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Now let's see Wilder vs. Fury 2 please! #WilderOrtiz2 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 24, 2019

Wilder is an animal 👏🏽 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 24, 2019

Wilder has thunder in that right hand! Wow — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) November 24, 2019

What did you make of Wilder’s big knockout win over Ortiz?