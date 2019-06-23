Twitter Reacts To Artem Lobov Defeating Paulie Malignaggi At BKFC 6

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. June 22, 2019) Bare-Knuckle FC 6 took place from Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida.

In the main event of the night, the bad-blood rivalry between Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov came to a head. The two went all five rounds, and when it was all said and done, Lobov took home the unanimous decision win on the scorecards. It was certainly a surprising result, give Malignaggi is a former boxing world champion.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) and combat sports community took to Twitter to react to the result. Check out what they had to say here:

Artem Lobov def. Paulie Malignaggi via unanimous decision (48-47 x3). Oh yes. Chaos. Sweet, beautiful chaos. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 23, 2019

Artem Lobov beats Paulie Malignaggi via unanimous decision. But what's more surprising? These guys seem to be buddies now. Embracing in the ring. Smoking and joking. Like they never beefed at all. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) June 23, 2019

This the best day of my life pic.twitter.com/TfQlR7sQkq — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) June 23, 2019

Uh, did Artem Lobov just outpoint Paulie Malignaggi? — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 23, 2019

🐐 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 23, 2019

Paulie ran and through one punch at a time . What was that … #BKFC6 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 23, 2019