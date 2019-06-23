Twitter Reacts To Artem Lobov Defeating Paulie Malignaggi At BKFC 6

Earlier tonight (Sat. June 22, 2019) Bare-Knuckle FC 6 took place from Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida.
In the main event of the night, the bad-blood rivalry between Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov came to a head. The two went all five rounds, and when it was all said and done, Lobov took home the unanimous decision win on the scorecards. It was certainly a surprising result, give Malignaggi is a former boxing world champion.
The mixed martial arts (MMA) and combat sports community took to Twitter to react to the result. Check out what they had to say here: