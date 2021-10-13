After seven fights at middleweight Trevin Giles will be dropping to welterweight in his next fight.

Juan Francisco Rueda of Última Hora Ecuador was first to report that Giles (14-3) will be welcoming Michael Morales to the UFC on January 22 at UFC 270.

“The Problem” would confirm the booking on his Instagram, as well as breaking some news that he will be dropping to welterweight.

“Cat’s out the bag. I’m coming to 170. Be back late January,” wrote Giles.

The Texas native debuted in the UFC in 2017 at light heavyweight and would knock out James Bochnovic. He would return five months later down a division at middleweight, where he would stay for the next six fights.

Giles has wins over Antônio Braga Neto, James Krause, Roman Dolidze, and Bevon Lewis at middleweight. However, in his last outing in July at UFC 264, he was knocked out by Dricus du Plessis, most likely prompting a change of weight classes.

Morales (12-0) was in action last month on week four of Dana White’s Contender Series. He defeated Nikolay Veretennikov via unanimous decision and was rewarded a UFC contract.

UFC president Dana White was very high on Morales and praised him during his contract announcement.

“Michael Morales is 12-0 but is 22-years old. I see signs of possible greatness in this kid. He is 22; what the hell is this kid going to look like at 27? And especially if he can survive her. You know where I’m going with this. This kid is special,” White said.

Morales has ten finishes in his 12 wins, including six first-round finishes. He is also one of the few Ecuadorian fighters in the UFC.

No location, venue, or broadcast plan has been announced for UFC 270, although there are rumors that the UFC is looking to return to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The unification heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane is expected to headline and the trilogy bout between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

The first Ultimate Fighting Championship PPV card of 2022 looks like this so far:

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane – for the UFC heavyweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – for the UFC flyweight title

Jarred Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Greg Hardy vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Poliana Botelho

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann

Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles