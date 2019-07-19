Top Rank Boxing Results: Teofimo Lopez vs. Masayoshi Nakatani

Spread the word!













Tonight (Fri. July 19, 2019) Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+ will feature an IBF lightweight eliminator, featuring one of the sport’s hottest prospects.

Teofimo Lopez Jr. returns to take on Masayoshi Nakatani from the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Lopez enters the contest undefeated at 13-0 with 11 of his wins coming by way of knockout. He takes on Nakatani, who sports an 18-0 record, 12 coming via knockout.

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live coverage of the Lopez vs. Nakatani card throughout the night. Check out the official results below:

IBF lightweight eliminator: Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Masayoshi Nakatani

Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Masayoshi Nakatani IBF junior welterweight eliminator: Maxim Dadashev vs. Subriel Matias

Maxim Dadashev vs. Subriel Matias Middleweight: Esquiva Falcao vs. Jesus Gutierrez

Esquiva Falcao vs. Jesus Gutierrez Junior lightweight: Tyler McCreary vs. Jessie Cris Rosales

Tyler McCreary vs. Jessie Cris Rosales Middleweight: Tyler Howard vs. Jamaal Davis

Tyler Howard vs. Jamaal Davis Junior middleweight: Dusty Hernandez Harrison vs. Juan De Angel

Dusty Hernandez Harrison vs. Juan De Angel Heavyweight: Cassius Chaney vs. Joel Caudle

Cassius Chaney vs. Joel Caudle Junior welterweight: Patrick Harris vs. Donald Ward

Patrick Harris vs. Donald Ward Lightweight: Nathaniel Davis vs. Rolando Vargas

**Keep refreshing for live results**