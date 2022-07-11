Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) tournaments have a certain appeal. The combination of boxing, judo, and wrestling alongside other fighting disciplines creates a unique mix. Unsurprisingly, the highest number of Pay-Per-View (PPV) buys for a match surpassed 2.5 million.

While there are several weight classes, the Bantamweight fights are often the most interesting to watch. It has given the stage for many professional fighters to start their careers. And that stage has had them go toe-to-toe against each other. Considering that, here are the top bantamweight fights in MMA history.

What is the bantamweight class?

The word bantamweight comes from Bantam chickens, a species native to Indonesia. Bantam is a major seaport in Java where wagered cockfights were popular among the sailors. Bantamweight has different weight qualifications for various fighting disciplines.

For boxing, the bantamweight class lies between 115lbs and 118lbs (52.2 Kg – 53.5 Kg), whereas it ranges from 116lbs to 120lbs (53 KG to 55 Kg) in kickboxing. In the case of MMA, the official range is from 126 – 135lbs (57.2 – 61.2 Kg).

Top 5 bantamweight fights

Now that you know the weight limits, here are the top 5 Bantamweight fights that made history within the MMA world.

5. TJ Dillashaw vs. Renan Barão – UFC 173 (May 2014)

Set in the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, this was a defining moment in Dillashaw’s career. By then, he was an underdog from Sacramento, making a name for himself with a 9-2-0 record. Going up against a seasoned veteran like Renan (nicknamed “The Baron”) for the championship was a huge risk.

Mike Goldberg and Joe Rogan delivered the event commentary. It was a caged fight, with things going evenly matched until Round 5. Just past the 2-minute mark, Dillashaw unleashed a flurry of kicks and punches to win the UFC Bantamweight championship by TKO/KO. Tapology rates it as one of the biggest upsets in UFC.

4. Miesha Tate vs. Cat Zingano – The Ultimate Fighter 17 Finale (April 2013)

While the main event of the TUF 17 Finale was Farben v Jorgensen, both Zingano and Tate took home “Fight of Night” honors. They brought their A-game to the ring with a title shot and a coaching position in TUF 18 on the line. The fight started with Meisha on the offensive, while Cat dodged the haymakers and made for an initial backfoot approach.

Her strategy worked. The aggression took a toll on Kate, and Zindago took to the offensive by Round 2. Halfway past Round 3, Zindago was able to ground and pound Meisha with punches, elbows, and kicks. The referee, Kim Winslow, stopped the fight at 2:55, and Zindago emerged victorious with an 8-0 record.

3. Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz – UFC 235 (March 2019)

The UFC 235 Fight of the Night was the Garbrandt v Munhoz bout, scheduled as 8 of 12 fights for the event. Cody Garbrandt was already an emerging name and a favorite of many fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Although everyone expected it to be an even match against Pedro “The Little Punisher” Munhoz, it ended in Round 1 with 8 seconds left on the clock. Munhoz kept trying to bait Cody into attacking, who had a height and reach advantage. Even though he was bleeding from his head, Munhoz threw a Knockout punch and surprised everyone as he won the 18th fight of his career.

2. Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm – UFC 193 (November 2015)

One of the most anticipated fights of the year, it went down in history as the first loss in Ronda Rousey’s career. Not only did she lose the UFC Bantamweight championship, but she also lost it to someone nearly 6 years older than her and with less than 8 fights in her career.

The fight seemed one-sided by the end of Round 1, as Holm had already taken severe blows to her face. Nevertheless, in the middle of Round 2, Holm threw a strong kick and had Ronda on the ground. The impact was so hard that paramedics entered the ring to nurse her back to consciousness.

1. Cody Garbrandt vs. Dominick Cruz – UFC 207 (December 2016)

The grueling fight between Garbrandt and Cruz is considered one of the greatest Bantamweight UFC fights in history. It was the main event of UFC 207, held at the prestigious T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While the fight started evenly matched, Cody was in control of the battle by Round 3. Spectators got their tickets’ worth as each fighter tried to throw each other on the ground. In the end, Garbrandt won unanimously and earned the UFC Bantamweight title, making his record 11-0.

Final Thoughts

And that’s our list of the top Bantamweight fights in MMA. Did we miss your favorite one? Who is your top pick from the current UFC roster?