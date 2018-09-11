Top 10 Most Embarrassing MMA Fighter Injuries

Injuries are an inevitable part of being an MMA fighter, but while it’s commonplace to hear of bones being broken and ligaments being torn in training and inside the cage, some fighters over the years have suffered far more embarrassing injuries – and sometimes for reasons that probably shouldn’t be in the public domain!

In this article, we’ll recall 10 of the most cringe-worthy, and we should warn you up-front that some of these are pretty gruesome and involve body parts that no one wants to see getting into harms’ way, so if you don’t have a strong stomach or are easily offended, you may wish to avert your eyes now!

Waylon Lowe’s Burnt Manhood

Ex-UFC fighter Waylon Lowe was competing for the World Series Of Fighting promotion back in 2013 when it merged that he was also embroiled in a legal battle with a sex shop and manufacturer over serious damage to his manhood.

Lowe reportedly used Kama Sutra Pleasure Balm Prolonging Gel prior to making love to his fiancee, but sometime later began experiencing excruciating pain and pressure in his penis, leaving it swollen and requiring medical attention.

According to the lawsuit, Lowe was left with permanent burns and scarring to his genitals, while to add to his woes he had also been experiencing erectile dysfunction since.

As such he proceeded to sue both ‘The Mood’ sex store in Philadelphia and the gel’s creator’s, Kama Sutra Co., for more than $50,000 in damages.

However, the company later spoke out to claim that nobody had ever experienced such a reaction to the gel in over 40 years of doing business.